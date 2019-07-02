UNICEF hails Iran's efforts to lower child mortality rate

“Iran’s achievements in reducing child mortality are very considerable. Iran has had very good accomplishments and that the UNICEF cooperation with Iran is very effective and widespread,” said UNICEF Representative to Iran Will Parks on Tuesday.

He was meeting with Deputy health minister for hygienic affairs Ali Reza Raisi in Tehran.

"We are ready to fully cooperate with the UNICEF to move forward its health policies in the region," Raisi said, adding that Iran can share its expertise and experience with other regional countries.

