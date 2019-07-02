2 July 2019 - 17:11
News Code 83378737
0 Persons

UNICEF hails Iran's efforts to lower child mortality rate

UNICEF hails Iran's efforts to lower child mortality rate

Tehran, July 2, IRNA- The United Nations’ Children's Fund (UNICEF) praised on Tuesday Iran’s achievement in reducing child mortality rate, saying its cooperation with Iran is very effective. 

“Iran’s achievements in reducing child mortality are very considerable. Iran has had very good accomplishments and that the UNICEF cooperation with Iran is very effective and widespread,” said UNICEF Representative to Iran Will Parks on Tuesday. 

He was meeting with Deputy health minister for hygienic affairs Ali Reza Raisi in Tehran. 

"We are ready to fully cooperate with the UNICEF to move forward its health policies in the region," Raisi said, adding that Iran can share its expertise and experience with other regional countries.  

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish 

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
8 + 7 =