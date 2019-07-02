Easing Iran-China tourism ties strengthens relations: Official

There are myriads of opportunities for the two countries with regard to tourism, the Deputy Head of China Service Center for Friendship and Cooperation with Foreign Countries (CSCFCFC), Anson Zhang, told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

Describing Iran as a country with numerous historical and cultural sites, he said, "All tourists, including the Chinese ones, are interested in getting acquainted with the tourism attractions of Iran."

Welcoming the news of no-visa program for the Chinese visitors to Iran, the official said it is a step towards strengthening the tourism relations between Iran and China.

The two countries, as long-standing friends whose cultural relations date back to hundreds of years ago, can inject a new life into their tourism sectors through easing the entrance of visitors to their countries.

Statistics show that more than 129 million Chinese nationals annually visit other countries, with only 52,000 visitors coming to Iran during last Iranian year (beginning March 21, 2018).

On the other hand, some 112,000 Iranian tourists visit China each year.

