Nat'l figures forge confidence & friendship between nations: Iraqi Kurdistan Region Pres.

"Creative and celebrated people of every country are considered the national and religious figures and consequently are the humanity’s spiritual and cultural resources," according to the text of Nechirvan Barzani’s message to the Kurdish Élites Congress that is being held in Sanandaj, the provincial capital of Kurdistan.

“Perfected humans, combined with their efforts, thoughts and natural skills, are the voice of their own nation. They also serve as confidence and friendship bridges between the world nations,” he added.

Barzani, who has recently been elected as the Iraqi Kurdistan Government chief, praised Kurd elites, saying they are like sources of inspiration for building the country's future.

The Kurdish Elites Congress is set to remember and award prominent Kurdish figures such as Iranian Kurdish Singer Mazhar Khaleqi who returned home after 38 years of staying away from the country.

Famous Iranian Kurdish singers Shahram Nazeri and Sadun Kakai will hold concerts as well.

