2 July 2019 - 16:05
Journalist ID: 2078
News Code 83378656
0 Persons

Nat'l figures forge confidence & friendship between nations: Iraqi Kurdistan Region Pres.

Nat'l figures forge confidence & friendship between nations: Iraqi Kurdistan Region Pres.

Sanandaj, July 02, IRNA-President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region says each country’s elites and celebrated people will build confidence and friendship between the nations as Iran’s Kurdistan Province is celebrating the Kurdish Elites Congress. 

"Creative and celebrated people of every country are considered the national and religious figures and consequently are the humanity’s spiritual and cultural resources," according to the text of Nechirvan Barzani’s message to the Kurdish Élites Congress that is being held in Sanandaj, the provincial capital of Kurdistan. 

“Perfected humans, combined with their efforts, thoughts and natural skills, are the voice of their own nation. They also serve as confidence and friendship bridges between the world nations,” he added.

Barzani, who has recently been elected as the Iraqi Kurdistan Government chief, praised Kurd elites, saying they are like sources of inspiration for building the country's future. 

The Kurdish Elites Congress is set to remember and award prominent Kurdish figures such as Iranian Kurdish Singer Mazhar Khaleqi who returned home after 38 years of staying away from the country. 

Famous Iranian Kurdish singers Shahram Nazeri and Sadun Kakai will hold concerts as well.  

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish 

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 14 =