Leader appoints new military commanders

Ayatollah Khamenei appointed Brigadier-General Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani as the new deputy chief of staff of the armed forces to replace Major-General Ataollah Salehi who took the post since August 2017.

The Supreme Leader said that the appointment has been made upon a proposal by Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major-General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri.

The new deputy chief of staff of the armed forces is expected to make every effort to enhance the defensive and security capabilities of the country’s armed forces, the Leader said in his decree.

Ayatollah Khamenei also appreciated the efforts and services of Major General Ataollah Salehi during his tenure.

In another decree, the Iranian Leader appointed Brigadier-General Gholamreza Soleimani as the new head of Basij (volunteer forces) Organization of the Islamic Revolution.

Soleimani was appointed to take the post upon a proposal by the IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami, the Supreme Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei appreciated the efforts and services of former Basij Commander Brigadier-General Gholam-Hossein Gheibparvar. He underlined that the new head of the Organization should pave the way for protecting the revolutionary values and a more organized presence of young volunteer forces in different fields of the Islamic Revolution.

