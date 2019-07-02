92,000 refugees covered by Iranian insurance

“Based on the latest data on the number of people insured, 92,000 refugees enjoy 100% of the Iranian insurance services," said Mahdi Mahmudi, Managing Director of the Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs of Iran’s internal affairs ministry.

Each year on June 20, the world celebrates International Refugee Day.

The official noted that Iran has been trying to address the Afghan refugees' issues following the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

The refugees, both legal and illegal in Iran, are covered by treatment and hospitalization services, rehabilitation, vaccination, hygiene, according to the official.

