Head of Iranian medical academy criticizes US for targeting people's health

In a letter to Federica Mogherini, Ali-Reza Marandi said the "cruel sanctions" of the US has impeded patients' access to vital medicine and equipment, and has rendered their situation complicated and in some cases deadly.

The sanctions have also caused the Iranian currency depreciation, and decreased people's purchasing power, he said, arguing that the US-led "economic war and terrorism" have directly influenced the health of the Iranian society.

He referred to the natural disasters in the past months in Iran, such as the flash flooding, and blamed the US "cruel" sanctions for the blockade of international aid from reaching Iran.

Marandi warned of intensive heat this summer that might give rise to contagious diseases among the affected community.

Criticizing the suggested solutions of the European Union for being ineffective, the Iranian medical expert and university professor emphasized that the crisis is only resolved through lifting the entire sanctions, or giving way to Iran's oil sale and banking exchanges by ignoring the sanctions.

Marandi, also a former Iranian minister of health, referred to the collaboration of Western states in providing the former Iraqi regime of Saddam with chemical weapons as another instance of their anti-Iranians policies of the "self-proclaimed" human rights supporters.

