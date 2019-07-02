Larijani: US’ confused on understanding Iran's civilization

Speaking at the 31st anniversary of the US downing of an Iranian passenger plane, Larijani said that the White House’s “errors, mistakes and paradoxical comments” have increased during the tenure of the “current weird president” of the United States.

The speaker also likened the US officials to a bunch of gangsters who believe they can silence others by shouting in the global arena.

One of the most brazen cases of paradoxical American stances happened when they claimed they had shot down the Iranian passenger plane by mistake, but they later gave a medal of honor to captain of the military vessel who had shot down Iran's passenger plane, he deplored.

"Just analyze the US' recent behavior towards Iran: first, they had the audacity to call Iran a terrorist nation; then, they imposed the most severe sanctions, and now they say a military option is also on the table,” Larijani said, adding, "They even contacted some insignificant countries in the region to form a coalition against Iran. But they failed, because those countries are our neighbors, and they know if they rally against us, they will have to pay the price for it."

"Trump needs to know that as long as he speaks the language of coercion with a civilized nation, they will only grow closer and more unified. If the US just gets this, many of their problems will be solved," Larijani said.

He went on to maintain that “Iran has announced that it does not seek nuclear weapons. Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has banned the use of nuclear weapons. I doubt that the US will ever understand this, though.”

Larijani further called the US a troublesome country in the international arena.

**** Neighboring countries know that if they enter the coalition, they will have to pay for it

Referring to the sanctions that the United States imposed on Iran over a year, Iran’s parliament speaker said: "Today, Iran has imposed such strange sanctions against the Iranian nation in the Iranian nuclear issue," he said. "What is the behavior of this US president over past year?"

"To understand at first, he came ruthlessly saying that the Iranian nation is a terrorist nation, and I will create the most severe sanctions. There is also a military case on the table. They also contacted some of these countries in the door and down the area, and said that we are united. We will create a regional coalition against Iran," Larijani added.

Addressing Trump, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said: "You could not create this coalition because these are our neighbors. They know that if they enter the coalition they have to pay it.

He reminded us that they were saying this and after some time they did sanctions and said that we had zeroed oil, Iran would endure. Then they opened the next page saying they are ready to negotiate on all issues.

Larijani added: "Pompeo has announced 12 conditions. Then the president said without a precondition. Then people sent. Why are they doing this because they thought that when they did this and threatened, the Iranian nation would surrender. They will not tolerate this pressure and can collapse inside Iran.

The plane, Airbus A300, flying over the Persian Gulf, was shot down by a surface-to-air missile from USS Vincennes on July 3, 1988. The attack claimed the lives of 290 civilians, including 66 children, 53 women and 46 foreigners.

The flight 655, that took off from Bandar Abbas Airport in the southern Iran was bound to Dubai.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish