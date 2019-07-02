Iranian organization seeks investigations about war crimes in Yemen

"The request is submitted with the aim of seeking international justice for the Yemeni victims by bringing those individuals responsible for the most serious crimes of concern to the international community in line with the international campaign against impunity which Yemen has been suffering from for a long time offering the Prosecutor a path to justice that should be followed," ICICL reported on its website.

The statement said that the evidences and legal cases based on documents and data disseminated by United Nations bodies, independent NGOs and media are provided along with the request.

The documents include deliberate attacks against civilians, personnel, installations and properties of humanitarian relief workers and targeting hospitals and schools.

Saudi Arabia and a number of allies, known as Saudi-led Coalition, launched their military intervention in Yemen since 2015 under the pretext of supporting the Yemeni resigned President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

Yemen is not a signatory to the ICC, but, Iranian lawyers said that ICICL has relied on Universal Jurisdiction with regard to Jordanian and British nationals, as the two are involved in the armed conflict in Yemen and both are parties to the Rome Statute the world leaders adopted in 1998 to bring to justice the commanders responsible for the Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes.

