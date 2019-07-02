Pakistani advisor stresses on enhanced Iran-Pak media cooperation

Firdous Ashiq Awan made the remarks in a meeting with Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost.

The Pakistani official said that media can be instrumental to play an effective role in strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran.

She said that Pakistan considers Iran as an important country and would like to enhance cooperation in areas mutually beneficial for the people of both states.

The official said that Pak-Iran ties are deep-rooted with common religion, history and culture.

Special Assistant said that the recent visit of the Prime Minister Imran Khan contributed in enhancing mutual understanding on range of issues and was manifestation of Pakistan’s keenness to further strengthen relations with Iran.

She added that Prime Minister Imran Khan has a lot of appreciation about Iran’s success story of tax collection.

Firdous Ashiq Awan also appreciated the provision of state-of-the-art medical facilities she witnessed during her last visit to Iran besides lauding the commitment of Iranian leadership to their national cause.

She said that cooperation in the fields of media and culture would further cement bilateral ties and promote people to people contacts between both countries.

Pakistan is committed to peace in the region as it is imperative for the region's development and stability, she said.

Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost emphasized the need for enhanced cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in the fields of media, information and culture.

He said the exchange of dramas and movies are vital to understand each other’s values and societies. He also stressed the need of exchange of visits of media persons from both sides so that both could learn from each other’s experiences.

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish