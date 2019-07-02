Iran reducing commitments to JCPOA is not withdrawal

"Iran's plan to limit its commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action doesn’t mean that the country is withdrawing from the deal; it is reciprocal action to strike a balance between Iranian commitments to JCPOA and the benefits," said Ali-Akbar Farazi.

He welcomed making operational the EU Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), saying, "After a time of struggling, the European Union announced that INSTEX would be implemented and the mechanism got finalized in the recent session of the Arbitral Joint Commission of the JCPOA in Vienna."

He said that more important is the implementation of the mechanism, adding, "We should witness the effectiveness in trade and opening new ways for financial cooperation between Iran and Europe, and subsequently expansion of the ties to other countries."

The former Iranian diplomat said that Iran does not have a good experience of Europe's promises; Europe lost a lot of time when trying to implement the mechanism.

"Europe also showed that they lack enough will and intention to strive for their goals and guard interests of Iran."

In the present situation, due to Europe's hesitation, one can only hope that implementation of the INSTEX can be a new start for Iran-EU ties, he said.

He said that INSTEX will serve Iran's interests and has been to meet Iran's demands. "However, given that the INSTEX is implemented and the transactions made, it would be Iran's minimal demand, not its maximal ones."

The deputy head of economic diplomacy of Iran's Chamber of Commerce said that Tehran has said that if its demands are met, it is ready to back to all its commitments with no hesitation.

Farazi added that the outcome of operation the INSTEX is important to open channel for the European states to buy Iranian oil, so that INSTEX can help reduce the effects of the US sanctions and upgrade Iran-EU cooperation.

