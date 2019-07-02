Iran's flag raised at Universiade 2019

The ceremony of hoisting Iran's three-color flag was held on the beach of Napoli beside two cruise ships that host more than 4,000 athletes.

The ceremony was attended by Iranian student volleyball team, coaches and the head of Iran's university sports federation, Mohammad-Reza Dehkhoda.

Iranian teams of archery, Taekwondo, and shooting are yet to arrive for the international contest.

Iranian team with 42 athletes will take part in the competition of Universiade 2019.

The team had 62 members at the latest event of Universiade in Taiwan. They won 23 medals (8 gold, 4 silver and 11 bronze medals) ranked 10th at the event.

The 30th edition of Universiade of university students will be held July 3-14 in Napoli, Italy.

