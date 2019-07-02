Iran slams terrorist attacks in Kabul

In his message to Afghanistan National Security Adviser Hamdollah Moheb, Shamkhani expressed condolence to the Afghan government and people over the terrorist attacks which targeted defenseless people.

Emphasizing the importance of cooperation and mutual understanding among all countries for fighting the sinister phenomenon of terrorism, he said terrorists and extremists have targeted the core of the human societies.

These painful measures taken by extremist and Takfiri groups will end just by serious determination and cooperation among the neighboring countries.

He also expressed Iran's readiness to help bring back stability and security to Afghanistan.

According to Afghan media, the Monday suicide attack on football federation in Kabul has injured at least 16 officials and the head of the federation.

The suicide attack claimed the lives of at least 10 people and injured 65 others.

