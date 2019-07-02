2 July 2019 - 08:00
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 2

Tehran, July 2, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Tuesday:

** IRAN NEWS

- OPEC is on verge of collapse

- Failure of sanctions, pressure for negotiations

- Iran breaks limit on enriched uranium stockpile

** IRAN DAILY

- FM: Iran exceeds uranium stockpile limit under nuclear deal

- MP: Expanding agriculture sector’s output guarantees Iran’s economic sustainability

- Minister: US sanctions disrupting Iran’s services to refugees

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- First phase of Iran’s actions begins

- Gun battle rages in Afghan capital

- Iran's volleyball to fight for victories in Chicago: Igor Kolakovic

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Charles-Henri de Fouchecour made honorary member of Persian literature academy

- Iran eyes success at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games: official

- Zarif says Iran to make Washington talk to people with respect

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Zanganeh: OPEC should act unitedly

- Iran crosses enriched uranium limit

- Forex dips amid low demand

