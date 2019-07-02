Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 2

** IRAN NEWS
- OPEC is on verge of collapse
- Failure of sanctions, pressure for negotiations
- Iran breaks limit on enriched uranium stockpile
** IRAN DAILY
- FM: Iran exceeds uranium stockpile limit under nuclear deal
- MP: Expanding agriculture sector’s output guarantees Iran’s economic sustainability
- Minister: US sanctions disrupting Iran’s services to refugees
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- First phase of Iran’s actions begins
- Gun battle rages in Afghan capital
- Iran's volleyball to fight for victories in Chicago: Igor Kolakovic
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Charles-Henri de Fouchecour made honorary member of Persian literature academy
- Iran eyes success at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games: official
- Zarif says Iran to make Washington talk to people with respect
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Zanganeh: OPEC should act unitedly
- Iran crosses enriched uranium limit
- Forex dips amid low demand
9376**1424
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment