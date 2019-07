“No explosion has been reported in the Shushtar County over the past 24 hours,”

Shush Governor Hossein Panbe Dane Pur told IRNA on Monday.

He said the situation in the county is normal, rejecting reports about explosion in the area as “totally baseless”.

Shushtar County is some 90 km away from Ahvaz, the provincial capital of Khuzestan.

