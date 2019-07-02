Ex-French envoy downplays concerns over Iran's surpassing enriched uranium stockpile capacity

“Falling back under the 300 kg is easily reversible, and the remaining powers in the JCPOA would only become concerned if enrichment levels were ramped up to 20%,” Francois Nicoullaud, a former French ambassador to Iran, told AFP on Monday.

"As long as Iran does not get close to a threshold of a ton of lightly enriched uranium, there is no pressing concern," Nicoullaud said.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif announced that Tehran had exceeded the cap.

“We told the Europeans right after the JCPOA commission that their efforts aren’t enough that Iran will implement its programme as announced before,” Zarif told reporters on Monday.

On May 8, the exact anniversary of the US withdrawal from the deal, Iran gave Europe 60 days to either normalize its trade ties with Iran or Tehran will reduce its voluntary commitments within the nuclear deal.

“The first plan was about the enriched uranium stockpiles as well as the heavy water. The second phase will be about the 3.67% enrichment ceiling,” he warned as the deadline is getting close next week.

The Iranian official however reiterated the Iran will go back to the normal situation should Europe fulfill its obligations.

