Iran warns of 'foreign powers influence' on OPEC decisions

“The US has tried to take coercive and unilateral measures about some OPEC members such as Iran and Venezuela to follow its own interests there,” Kazem Gharib Abadi, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to International Organisations in Vienna was cited on Monday as saying by SHANA, the Iranian oil ministry’s website.

He added that the US, supported by some OPEC members, has been trying to influence the key decisions of the organization.

He was referring to Saudi Arabia and Russia that are dominating the group's decision making

“The US is one of the biggest oil producers in the world and is trying to highlight its own role by undermining Iran and Venezuela’s roles,” Gharib Abadi added.

The OPEC member states are meeting in Vienna to discuss further oil production cuts.

The Iranian official accused OPEC members such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for seizing the opportunity of Iran sanctions to take the country’s position as a global oil supplier.

He warned of the danger that OPEC is exposed to due to “external efforts as well as political measures of some countries inside the body”.

“These two threats have been highlighted by the Iranian oil minister. Iran supports an independent, professional and technical OPEC. Iran doesn’t want an OPEC to be under the US influence that takes coercive measures and imposes unilateral sanctions,” according to the Iranian official.

Gharib Abadi also warned that without Iran’s backing, none of the OPEC’s decisions have been implemented so far.

“The Iranian oil minister said before the OPEC meeting that his country will not accept any decision that has been taken outside it and imposed on the body,” he stressed.

