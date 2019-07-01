UNESCO World Heritage Committee Conference commences with Iran’s participation

At the inauguration ceremony, Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO Director General, Byong Hyun, Chief Executive Officer, more than 2500 officials and representatives from 180 countries, as well as Akbar Rezai, representing the UNESCO Division of the Iranian Foreign Ministry were present.

The delegation of the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization of Iran is due to join the summit in the coming days. The meeting will examine 36 of the 42 of proposed UNESCO World registration sites. These works include cultural, natural, mixed cultural-natural sites in different countries of the world.

The "Hyrcanian forests" have been introduced from Iran as a natural site for registration in the UNESCO World list.

Rezaei, a representative of Iran at the UNESCO summit, noted that Iran currently has 23 historical and natural monuments registered in the UNESCO World Heritage List, 22 of which are historical works, with a natural site including the "Desert Lut".

This meeting will continue until July 10th.

