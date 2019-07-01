Iran, Armenia must find solution for challenges facing development of ties

Farhad Yazdandoust, advisor to the Minister of Energy in International Affairs said at the beginning of the 16th session of the Joint Commission on Economic and Trade Cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Armenia, "Undoubtedly, the two countries of Iran and Armenia have deep political and historic friendly ties.”

Referring to some of the key challenges facing the two countries' economic and trade cooperation, he stated, "It is imperative that the challenges of the economic and commercial relations between Iran and Armenia be examined and resolved by the efforts of the representatives of the two countries."

Voicing assurances that with the effort and goodwill, today, a leap in economic relations and trade will be provided, Yazdandoust said the most important issues of bilateral cooperation this year, which coincided with the recent visit of Prime Minister of Armenia to Tehran was emphasized, was the acceleration of the implementation of the third line transmission, the extra effort to stop pollutants in Aras River, set up regular systems for recycling and waste water treatment of copper mines of Agarak of Armenia, finalizing agreements related to the hydroelectric power station brain and barter, enabling free zones, industrial and commercial in the border between the two countries and other scientific, cultural, tourism areas, etc., are the most important issues of joint cooperation between the two countries.

