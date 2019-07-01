Iran oil minister: OPEC principles should be respected   

Zangeneh made the remarks in a meeting with the OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo on the threshold of the 176th OPEC meeting in Vienna.

Speaking to reporters, he said Iran has no problems to decrease oil production, but the main problem is OPEC unilateralism approach at this juncture.

As a general practice, OPEC requires consensus and consultations in making public decisions and always pursues the same policy, but this is not a general approach that one or two non-members to put seal of approval on their decisions which is deemed a big threat for the OPEC, he said.

OPEC has 14 members and all issues should be examined by them prior to making any decisions, he said, adding that OPEC should be OPEC, but it has been very weak at this juncture.

Recent decision on lowering oil production has been taken in Japan, but it should have been made in Vienna, he said, adding that "we are not here to implement decisions taken out of OPEC but I believe that if OPEC wants to remain alive, it should made decisions inside the organization but should not accept any instructions from outside the body".

Presently, it is not Trump's unilateralism which threatens the world but there are some other types of unilateralism, he said adding that OPEC is a place for a public decision making and I believe that OPEC members will resist to such approaches.

On implementation of INTEX, he said in fact the money obtained from the sales of oil should be remitted to this account and remittance of low figures such as dlrs. or Euro 3 to 4 million is not adequate.

Upon removal of economic sanctions, Iran can sell its oil to any desirable volume and never hesitate to do so, Zangeneh said.

On OPEC attitude towards US imposed sanctions on Iran, he said these sanctions have nothing to do with OPEC, some OPEC members try to say that the organization is a non-political body but try to misuse it as anti-Iran instrument or a political leverage.

On recent attacks to oil tankers in the Sea of Oman, he said we have to see who benefited the most from mounting tensions in the region, Iran seeks a peaceful status but the US along with some Persian Gulf littoral states mind to put much pressure on Iran which is very unjust as we have no problem with the international treaty we have signed.

In fact, the US has endangered the treaty, but we want to urge all global powers who have signed it to remain committed to the treaty.

On sales of oil to Europe, he said Iran does not sell oil to Europe officially.

On US policy towards Iran, he said they should respect Iranian people, supreme leader and its government while "we will never yield to the mounting pressures.

For the first move, they should lift anti-Iran sanctions, and then they will witness many changes, Zangeneh said.

"If Saudi Arabia and Russia mind to adjust to the OPEC policies, Iran will leave the organization," a reporter asked. The Iranian minister said "No", Iran will not leave OPEC, but believes that the organization will turn into a dead body.

