Envoy: 30% of Iran-Russia trade through Makhachkala

Speaking in a meeting with Dagestan President Vladimir Vasilev, Mahdi Sanaei emphasized developing economic, social, cultural and scientific cooperation between Iranian and Russian provinces.

Due to historical and cultural commonalities between Iran and Dagestan, he said relations between Tehran and Makhachkala has been boosted.

Referring to Iranian businessmen's interest in reinforcing trade with Dagestan, he suggested to hold Iranian products exhibition and Iran trade center in Dagestan.

Meanwhile, Vasilev appreciated promoting cooperation between Iran and Dagestan.

He also underlined cooperation potentials between the two countries.

During the meeting, both sides discussed cooperation on sea tourism and launching direct flight between Tehran and Makhachkala.

Earlier, Sanaei in a meeting with Vasilev and some governmental and academic officials emphasized developing scientific and cultural cooperation.

He also delivered speech in Dagestan State University scholars’ council meeting, was granted honorary professor degree, attended the international scientific conference on Russian-Soviet translator M. N. Osmanov and unveiled Iranian awards to Dagestan national museum.

Dagestan is a federal subject of Russia, located in the North Caucasus region. Its capital and largest city is Makhachkala, centrally located on the Caspian Sea coast.

