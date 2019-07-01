Tehran-Shenzhen flights launched

Given the importance of Shenzhen city as the hub of high-tech in China, and the position of the city in the Great Bay Area of Guangdong-Macau-Hong Kong, the new airline route will play a significant role in the transit of tourists and businessperson between Iran and the region, Iranian Consul General in Guangzhou Khalil Shirgholami said at the opening ceremony of the flights.

The ceremony was attended by Mahan's vice president, local officials, deputy of Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport, and representatives of tourism companies and Chinese media.

For the time being, the flights take place twice a week.

Currently, Mahan flies to Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou three times a week.

