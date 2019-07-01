'Peace Birds' return to Iran by German, Italian tourists

Karin Maria Zimermermann from Germany and Ferancesco Testa from Italy bring the peace birds back to Iran.

The white symbolic peace birds were unveiled last fall by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in the central northern Province of Semnan, and were then sent to across the world, to symbolically deliver the message of peace from Iran and its people to the countries and nations.

The program was launched by the non-governmental institute Pazh in Semnan Province in cooperation with German Embassy in Tehran.

An overall 1,800 pieces of the clay birds were made by children.

The director of Pazh told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) that the birds will come back to Iran after being sent to various countries.

He also noted that the plan plays a major role in attracting prospect tourists to Iran and Semnan province.

He noted that a number of birds have been returned to Iran by tourists from the US and France over the past months.

9156**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish