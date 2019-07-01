Iran prepared to build Shalamcheh-Basra railway

Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Kheirollah Khademi, at a trilateral meeting with Iraqi and Syrian officials on Monday, said that Iran is waiting for Iraq to introduce an Iraqi partner to build the railway.

He said that the project has gained momentum after the recent visit by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Iraq.

A memorandum of understanding was approved by Iran after the meeting preparing the ground for construction of the project, he said.

He said that in order to initiate the executive works, the Iraqi government must introduce the Iraqi partner for the project.

The railway will be 32-km linking Shalamcheh to Basra.

He said that a sketch of a big bridge over the Arvand Rud (known as Shat al-Arab in Iraq) has been prepared, and will be implemented in three months.

After competition of the project, the railway would be connected to Khorramshahr.

