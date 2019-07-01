Iran stronger than before: Russian official

"The US tries to limit Iran's leverage through pressuring it and coerce Iran into changing its policies," said Ismail Shabanov.

Sahabanov said that because the US' previous attempts to reduce Iran's leverage were in vain, it has started a new game and tries to paint Iran black.

He added that Iran's shooting down the US spy drone destroyed Washington's reputation.

"The move changed the situation of the region in favor of Iran and made the US allies think again about the consequences of their actions."

Saying that Iran has changed and made the equipment necessary for its military forces domestically, he added, "Now, a country can defend itself that can defend its airspace."

"Iranian Armed Forces are more experienced than any other ones."

Shabanov also said that Iran is peace-loving country while it can totally defend itself.

On June 20, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace shot down a US spy drone over the Strait of Hormuz. The drone had violated Iran's airspace and ignored IRGC's warnings.

Following the incident, the US officials, especially President Donald Trump, intensified their saber-rattling against Iran. However, after a few days, Trump thanked Iran for refraining from downing a manned US plane alongside the RQ4 drone.

Later, the US sanctioned Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, some commanders of the IRGC and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

