Minister: US economic warfare disrupts Iran's humanitarian actions

The outrageous sanctions and the US economic war against the Iranian people had created many barriers to implementing Iran's humanitarian programs and disrupted the service of refugees on the one hand, and had a negative impact on the process of combating drug trafficking, human trafficking and precautionary measures to stem the flood of refugees from other countries, especially Europe, Iranian interior minister said.

On June 20, the world commemorates the strength, courage, and resilience of millions of refugees.

Abdol-Reza Rahmani Fazli said at the World Refugee Day ceremony at the Ministry of the Interior's Great Hall: International Day of Refugees is a cultural and international credit that the United Nations Assembly adopted in a resolution agreed with the majority of the members of the international community to express sympathy. Has named refugees compassion and dignity.



On the one hand, World Refugee Day represents the suffering of endangered human beings from domestic wars, regime change, destabilization of states, foreign interference, occupation, terrorism and, in some cases, natural disasters, and on the other hand, To verify the culture of altruism, sacrifice, kindness and human dignity, as well as an attempt to recognize the distinction between declarations and practices of governments in the international arena.

Iranian interior minister added that massive displacement of refugees and immigrants has consequences beyond the international borders of the countries, and the solution is also out of the power of a country alone and depends on the cooperation and engagement of the international community in their responsible responses to this displacement In the countries of origin, transit, and destination.

Rahmani Fazli pointed out that the Islamic Republic of Iran faced waves of millions of refugees and displaced people from neighboring countries over the course of 44 years, during which Iran did not prevent the arrival of large number of refugees but on the basis of their supreme human and religious beliefs and beyond accepted its international obligations to this massive human population and despite the limited international assistance and the conditions of the imposed war and the reconstruction of the country, and following the outrageous sanctions, relying on domestic resources and as the world's largest supporter of refugees, Providing various services, especially in the fields of education, healthcare and livelihood like Iranians need this population without any discrimination.

Iranian interior minister said, "A small part of the activities and services of the Islamic Republic of Iran during the 40 years of hosting refugees include the issues I will refer. Free registration of 480,000 descendants of refugees as well as Afghan nationals missing a decree issued by the Supreme Leader in 1998-97 at public schools.



The Minister of the Interior said: Issuing identification documents for all refugees in the form of annual plans for a total of one million refugees, holding literacy courses for more than one million refugees and improving their literacy levels by 6% at the time of arrival Over 60% of the time has taken other measures.

*** ‘Iran among top host countries for refugee students’

Over the past 4 decades, Iran has been faced with crowds of refugees due to the wars and conflicts in the region and currently Iran is among the countries with the highest refugee population and refugee students, deputy for international affairs department of the Ministry of Education said.

There are some 450,000 foreign national students studying at schools in Iran of which 420,000 are Afghan nationals, Gholamreza Karimi had said in an interview recently.

“Some 72 percent of foreign national students are studying at elementary schools, 19 percent at middle schools and 9 percent at high schools. Boys constitute 52 percent of the students and the rest are girl student,” Karimi explained.

“Tehran province ranks first in the number of foreign national students as more than 100,000 students are studying at schools in Tehran. Provinces of Isfahan and Khorasan Razavi, with 50,000 to 100,000 students come in second place and provinces of Fars, Kerman, Sistan-Baluchestan, Qom and Alborz with 20,000 to 50,000 are the areas with the third highest population of foreign national students.”

