Iraqi new defense minister calls for defense cooperation with Iran

In a meeting with Iran's military attaché Brigadier General Mostafa Moradian at Iranian Embassy in Baghdad, the Iraqi defense minister said that deep defense-military cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad is of great importance.

He acknowledged Iran's role in helping Iraq campaign against the terrorist group ISIS over the past several years.

The two neighboring countries will stand by each other as two friendly countries, he said.

Emphasizing the necessity of strengthening the Quadrilateral Baghdad Intelligence Sharing Center formed by Iran, Russia, Iraq and Syria, the Iraqi defense minister praised the active role of the center in fight against ISIS.

At the meeting, Moradian, for his part, conveyed the congratulation of Iran's Defense Minister Amir Hatami to his Iraqi counterpart on his appointment as the Iraqi defense minister.

He emphasized that Tehran is fully prepared for developing its defense-military ties with Baghdad.

