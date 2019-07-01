Iranian calligrapher holding exhibit in Qatar

According to IRNA on Monday, the exhibit, which opened with the presence of local officials and Iranian ambassador in Doha Mohammad-Ali Sobhani, Iranian Charge d'affaires Majid Soleymani, and Cultural Attaché Reza Shahrivar, put on display 30 works of Abulfazl Khazaee.

The works are in four of the six main calligraphy styles: Naskh, Muhaqqaq, Thuluth, and Reqa.

The exhibit is open to public for a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Khazaee said in the gallery that the 30 works have taken about a year to be finalized, including their illumination by renowned artists.

The opening ceremony was also attended by the Turkish and Australian ambassadors, Iraqi cultural attaché and well-known Qatari calligrapher Rashid al-Mohannadi.

The event was warmly welcomed by Qatari English- and Arabic-language media.

