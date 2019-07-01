Iran expected to host part of 129m Chinese tourists

"Cancelling the process of visa requirement for the Chinese tourists to visit Iran was decided by Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad-Javad Zarif and the President, so that the visa waiver took effect seven months ago" said Vali Teymuri.

Iran hopes to attract a share of the total 129 million Chinese tourists to develop the industry in Iran, he said.

According to a Sunday report from the public relations office of the presidential office, the Iranian cabinet passed the law on June 23, at the suggestion of the Ministry of Foreign Affair and the ICHTO.

Teymuri added that in the past the Chinese tourists first used to apply for a visa online and get it in at the airport.

He added that about 52,000 Chinese tourists visit Iran every year and that the visa waiver will help increase the number of Chinese visiting Iran.

