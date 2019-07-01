Zarif: Iran not to bow to pressures

Addressing a ceremony to mark the National Day of Industry and Mines in Tehran, Zarif said the US pressures on Iran does not indicate its power or Iran's weakness.

These pressures are imposed due to US continuous regional and international defeats against Iran, he added.

US concluded that Iran has been freed from all impediments after signing the nuclear deal also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran has also been able to enhance its regional reputation and prestige in the region and on the contrary, the US has been driven to further isolation.

He said that the US has asked to convene the Security Council four times last year in desperate attempt to form consensus against Iran, but to no avail.

Then the Americans had to take advantage of the only option which was economic sanctions, he reiterated.

Pointing to US defeats in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen, Zarif said Americans tried to put pressures by taking advantage of the opportunity achieved by domination of dollar but in fact they created problems for themselves.

Russia and China have recently decided to initiate their trade exchanges free of dollar, Zarif said adding that dollar was removed from 35% Iran-Turkey exchanges.

Even the UAE and India decided not to use dollar in their trade exchanges which means reducing the role of dollar in the international community.

Commenting on the implementation of the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), he said its strategic value is for US closest allies are distancing themselves from the US maximum pressure against Iran.

Today Iran has to stand against US economic sanctions through domestic production and relying on national potentials, he said.

Zarif expressed hope for Iranian businessmen to respond firmly to ill-wishers and the US.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish