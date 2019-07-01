Iran pitted against Brazil, Poland in VNL semi-final

Iran squad with 12 victories, 36 points from 15 competitions is now standing on the second place.

Brazil, Iran, Russia, France, Poland and the US advanced to the next round.

In the first group US, Russia and France will compete

Brazil, Iran and Poland will also compete in the second group.

The final competitions will be held in Chicago.

Iranian squad which had earlier booked the ticket for semi-final match stood against Bulgaria in its 14th match.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish