An explosion on Friday (June 28) at a base in Jolo Island, southern Philipines, claimed the lives of five people. Several others were also injured in the blast.

The terrorist group ISIS claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Abbas Mousavi, spokesman of Iran's Foreign Ministry, condemned the suicide attack and expressed sympathy with The Philippines government and people, particularly the families of the victims.

