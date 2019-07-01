Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 1

** IRAN NEWS

- Iran working on Forex plans independent of INSTEX

- Iran to press ahead with reduced commitment to JCPOA

- INSTEX nice car without gasoline

** IRAN DAILY

- Envoy: Iran not to abide by malfunctioning JCPOA

- Iran defense industry to aid car project abandoned by Peugeot

- Spokesman: Iran will respond to US pressure with resistance

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- U.S. sanctions to remain as Trump meets Kim

- ‘Attempts to liquidate Palestinian cause will fail’

- Iran sweep past Bulgaria in Volleyball Nations League

** TEHRAN TIMES

- INSTEX is like a beautiful car without gasoline

- Singer Mohammad Motamedi says U.S. sanctions hit medical treatment in Iran

- Ex-Iran basketball player Oshin Sahakian breaks silence after one year

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Import of Iran oil critical for success of INSTEX

- China's banks facing cash crunch fears

- Stock market outperforms

