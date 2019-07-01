Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 1

** IRAN NEWS
- Iran working on Forex plans independent of INSTEX
- Iran to press ahead with reduced commitment to JCPOA
- INSTEX nice car without gasoline
** IRAN DAILY
- Envoy: Iran not to abide by malfunctioning JCPOA
- Iran defense industry to aid car project abandoned by Peugeot
- Spokesman: Iran will respond to US pressure with resistance
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- U.S. sanctions to remain as Trump meets Kim
- ‘Attempts to liquidate Palestinian cause will fail’
- Iran sweep past Bulgaria in Volleyball Nations League
** TEHRAN TIMES
- INSTEX is like a beautiful car without gasoline
- Singer Mohammad Motamedi says U.S. sanctions hit medical treatment in Iran
- Ex-Iran basketball player Oshin Sahakian breaks silence after one year
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Import of Iran oil critical for success of INSTEX
- China's banks facing cash crunch fears
- Stock market outperforms
