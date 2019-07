The 59-year-old Argentine manager is in the Iranian capital Tehran to finalize the outstanding parts of his contract before he takes the helm at the defending champions.

Should talks be fruitful, Calderón, will be announced the new manager of Persepolis on Tuesday.

The former midfielder has had a good record in coaching regional teams such as the Saudi national team, al Ittihad or al Hilal.

9218**1416

