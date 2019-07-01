Iran says reaching uranium enrichment cap not to mean leaving JCPOA

"Some articles in the nuclear deal (known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, JCPOA) allow Iran not to fulfill its commitments,” Iran’s Ambassador to the UN Majid Takht Ravanchi told CNN on Sunday.

“What we have done is exactly based on articles 26 and 36 of the nuclear deal that allow Iran to reduce its commitments in case the US leave the pact,” he added.

The Iranian diplomat stressed that Iran has already outlined the second phase of its actions in case nothing happens during the next 10 days.

Tehran gave Germany, France, and the UK, also known as the E3, that signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2015, a 60-day ultimátum to either normalize trade ties with Iran or it will scale down more of its obligations.

The E3 created Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) in January to do business with Iran. The European Union says it is operational now and that first transactions are being processed.

However, Takht Ravanchi says the mechanism won’t help Iran per se. “They delayed more than a year. It’s a good mechanism but not sufficient,” he noted.

The ambassador urged the EU to inject capital into the payment channel to help carry out the first financial transactions.

The Iranian envoy, recently appointed to the post, called on the US to return to the negotiating table, reiterating Tehran’s stance not to negotiate with the US under sanctions.

“talks and threats are two different issues. We will not negotiate with the one that tries to frighten you and impose sanctions on you,” he warned.

Takht Ravanchi rejected “coercion and obligation”, saying that Iran won’t accept any offer of talks as long as “there are threats and obligations”.

He stressed that President Donald Trump’s administration should return to the negotiating table because “it was them who left it”.

