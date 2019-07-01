Foreign Ministry says statements quoting 'informed sources' not valid

"As the respected Iranian and foreign media have been notified over the recent years, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s foreign ministry considers all statements by “informed sources, informed official or senior officials at the foreign ministry” as invalid,” reads a statement by the ministry on Sunday night.

It stresses that the ministry’s statements and positions about a variety of international issues are conveyed clearly and publicly clarifying the source by the foreign minister, the spokesman, the public relations office and in specialized cases by the through deputy minister”.

