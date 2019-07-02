Ambassador underscores Iran-Austria dynamic, active economic ties after JCPOA

In the run-up to the first anniversary of the visit of President Hassan Rouhani to Austria, Ebadullah Mollaei, in an interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), said this has created opportunities where trade and commercial exchanges have turned into long-term, full-fledged, and institutionalized partnerships.

He also outlined the achievements of the visit and the current level of relations between the two countries.

He said that last July's visit to Austria, which took place at the invitation of President Alexander Van der Bellen and following the arrival of EX-President Heinz Fischer in 2015, was the highest level political interaction and the most important diplomatic event in relations of the two countries in the new era.

The Iranian Ambassador to Austria added that the concurrence of the visit with the 160th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries, on one hand, and the first trip of a foreign official to Vienna at the start of the Austrian presidency of the European Union on the other hand, made the visit a milestone.

Dr. Rouhani's helpful and constructive meetings with the President Van der Bellen and and Chancellor Sebastian Cortes, which were also attended by other Austrian and Iranian senior officials, also contributed to deepening of the bilateral cooperation and advancing our European politics.

In this perspective, given the many advantages of our country, on the one hand, and the institutionalization of the various dimensions of the relations between Iran and Austria and the broad horizons of existing facilities and capacities, in total, the cooperation between Iran and Austria has widened with appropriate and acceptable rhythms in different sectors and the players of the two countries' economic cooperation have the opportunity to overcome the constraints of the current situation, create new opportunities and manage the situation ahead, the official highlighted.

