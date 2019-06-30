Minister: Iran exports 54% of non-oil goods to neighboring states

Addressing a meeting for coordinating his upcoming trip to Pakistan, Rahmani underlined the importance of activating all trade capacities with 15 neighboring countries.

He also emphasized studying neighboring countries' products for establishing trade exchanges with them.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rahmani referred to his recent meeting with Pakistan Ambassador to Tehran Riffat Masood, saying the trade exchanges between Iran and Pakistan are $1.3 billion.

He said permission will be given to border provinces for private sector bodies to be able to provide suitable motivation in Iran's relations with the neighboring countries.

Earlier, Rahmani and Pakistan's envoy to Tehran Riffat Masood discussed the importance of promoting trade exchanges between Iran and Pakistan.

Referring to recent trip made by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to Tehran, Rahmani said both sides have called for taking advantage of the economic opportunities.

Rahmani added that that activating border markets and removing problems of businessmen are among the opportunities in increasing exchanges between the two countries.

He also referred to his upcoming visit to Pakistan to make agreements operational.

