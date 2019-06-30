Ambassador hails Iran-Austria economic relations after JCPOA

Ebadollah Molaei made the remarks speaking in an exclusive interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) correspondent on Sunday.

After signing JCPOA, Iran-Austria Joint Economic Commission was revived and the two countries signed a five-year agreement on economic relations road map, the ambassador said, adding that a cooperation working group has also been formed on different areas, such as energy, effective technologies and mine, infrastructure and transportation, trade, small- and medium-sized companies, environment, water resources management, tourism and academic cooperation.

During the past three years, some 30 cooperation documents were signed between the two countries which pave the way for promotion of economic bilateral cooperation in economic area, Molaei said.

He said that apart from the state-owned economy, the private sector largely contributed to the expansion of economic, industrial and trade relations between the two countries during the mentioned time.

He expressed satisfaction with the volume of trade relations between Iran and Austria, and said that Iran-Austria trade amounted to over €725 million in 2018 which showed a 60% growth compared to the figures from the preceding year.

Hailing cultural and academic relations between the two countries, the ambassador said that Austria is one of the four main Iranian key European allies in academic area.

