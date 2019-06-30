Iran cartoonist tops in China festival

"Jiaxing International Cartoon Biennale of China is an influential thematic cartoon exhibition known both at home and abroad," according to Hardalist website.

"This exhibition has played an important role in promoting cartoon and fine art, enhancing international cultural exchange and cooperation and improving city image as well," it added.

Razm Hosseini had earlier received top-ranking positions in prestigious festivals of Italy, China, Croatia, South Korea, Russia and Turkey.

He had also earned honorary diploma in South Korea, Ukraine, Croatia and Bulgaria festivals.

