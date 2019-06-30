Minister criticizes US for illegal sanctions on Iran

Mohammad-Javad Azari-Jahromi made the remarks in a meeting held in Tehran on Sunday with China's Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua.

In the meeting, Azari-Jahromi censured the United States for its unilateral policies on IT, saying Tehran and Beijing are both against US unilateralism and hegemonism.

The meeting was held prior to Azari-Jahromi's travel to Dalian, China, to take part in the Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2019- World Economic Forum- on July 1-3.

Commenting on Tehran-Beijing relations, the Iranian minister said the two countries should further bilateral cooperation in the IT area.

Then, he named China as Iran's important partner in digital economy.

Criticizing the US unilateralism, the minister said most of the network operating systems are American, so the world is suffering from the US "service-based dominance."

Although the US anti-Iran sanctions have created several problems for Iran, the country has well learnt how to deal with them, the minister noted.

US President Donald Trump reinstated unilateral sanctions on Tehran on November 5, 2018 reneging on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, and imposed as he said the “highest level” of economic pressure on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

About the sanctions, the Iranian minister said many US presidents have come and gone during the past four decades, but the 1979 Islamic Revolution has powerfully continued existence.

For his part, the Chinese ambassador said Beijing and Tehran enjoy good level of cooperation.

Chang Hua further called Azari-Jahromi's visit to Dalian as very important.

