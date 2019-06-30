Syria responds to aggression by legitimate defense: Syrian MP

Boutros Marjanah, head of Foreign and Expatriates Committee at Syrian People's Assembly, made the remarks in an exclusive interview with IRNA correspondent on Sunday.

He noted that the American forces in Syria are occupiers and that their promise about withdrawal from the Syrian soil is empty.

The US creates tension wherever it is present, Marjanah said, adding that their presence is illegitimate and runs counter to international treaties and regulations.

The continued aggression of the Zionist regime on the Syrian soil are indicative of its clear support for terrorist groups, the lawmaker said.

He added that the Syrian Army fights against foreign aggression and decides about military response based on its strategies and priorities.

The Syrian military, security and political conditions have clearly improved in comparison to that of 2014, Marjanah said.

However, he noted that the US attempts to distort the realities by means of media hype and depict the situation in Syria in a different way.

He ruled out the alleged use of chemical weapons by the Syrian military, saying that Damascus has fully honored its commitments to the Convention Prohibiting Chemical Weapons (CPCW) and has has destroyed its entire chemical arsenal after it got accession to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

The Syrian Army has never used chemical weapons and never needs to do so.

Syrian citizens in the areas occupied by terrorist groups are being treated just like hostages, Marjanah said, expressing hope that with the efforts made by the Syrian Army, these areas will be freed again.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish