Iran contributed to campaign against ISIS terrorism: Syrian MP

Iran's efforts to safeguard the security of the region was better seen when it was active fighting Daesh (the ISIS) in Iraq and Syria," Anwar Ahmad told the Islamic Consultative Assembly News Agency (ICANA).

The Syrian parliamentarian, in the meantime, criticized some Arab governments for attempting to normalize ties with the Zionist regime.

"The regional states could revive the spirit of resistance in the region while Syria expected much more from the Arab states than Iran."

Criticizing certain Arab states that try to normalize their relations with the Zionist regime, he said that some countries' moving toward normalizing ties with Israel due to their misery.

Ahmad said that the Arab states' attempts to normalize ties with Tel Aviv went on so much that some Arab states attended the meeting in Bahrain last week.

On June 25-26, a US-led conference was held in Bahrain in support of Washington's so-called peace plan for the Middle East, namely the Deal of the Century, to encourage investment in the Palestinian territories as the first phase of the deal. "Deal of the Century" aims to terminate aspirations of the Palestinian people to establish the State of Palestine in return for promise of foreign investment in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

US president Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner already said that the deal of the century would be announced after Ramadan.

Meanwhile, Muslims around the world had taken to the streets to support Palestine.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish