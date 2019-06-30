30 June 2019 - 08:44
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 30

Tehran, June 30, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Sunday:

** IRAN NEWS

- INSTEX not enough to save JCPOA

- Manama meeting, an end for a beginning

- Iran files complaint to UN over US spy drone

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran says progress made in Vienna nuclear talks, but ‘not enough’

- Iran’s power generation capacity to rise 5,000 MW by March

- Zarif raps West for supporting 1987 gas attacks on Iran

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Europeans fail to meet Iran’s expectations

- U.S. won’t learn from failure of Manama workshop

- Iran qualify for 2019 VNL final six

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Top Iranian photojournalists honored 

- Persepolis confirm negotiations with Gabriel Calderon

- Europe not doing enough to save JCPOA

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Progress on nuclear deal talks positive, but insufficient

- China keeps importing Iranian oil despite US sanctions

- EU says INSTEX operational

