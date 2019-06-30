Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 30

** IRAN NEWS
- INSTEX not enough to save JCPOA
- Manama meeting, an end for a beginning
- Iran files complaint to UN over US spy drone
** IRAN DAILY
- Iran says progress made in Vienna nuclear talks, but ‘not enough’
- Iran’s power generation capacity to rise 5,000 MW by March
- Zarif raps West for supporting 1987 gas attacks on Iran
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Europeans fail to meet Iran’s expectations
- U.S. won’t learn from failure of Manama workshop
- Iran qualify for 2019 VNL final six
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Top Iranian photojournalists honored
- Persepolis confirm negotiations with Gabriel Calderon
- Europe not doing enough to save JCPOA
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Progress on nuclear deal talks positive, but insufficient
- China keeps importing Iranian oil despite US sanctions
- EU says INSTEX operational
9376**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment