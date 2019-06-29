Iran abhorring US 'diplomacy of sanctions, war': Spox

“Iran answers diplomacy with diplomacy and pressure with resistance,” said Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Saturday night.

He was reacting to comments by US National Security Council Spokesman Garrett Marquis who has reiterated that “Iran should answer diplomacy with diplomacy”, urging Iran to quit its nuclear programme.

“It seems that US authorities consider diplomacy as sanctions and economic terrorism,” Mousavi said, adding, “We haven’t seen anything else, but illegal sanctions, war and economic terrorism from the US administration.'

The US imposed economic sanctions on Iran in 2018 following President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in May that year.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif calls the sanctions as US “economic terrorism”.

