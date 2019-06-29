Zarif: We will remain steadfast

In a twitter message on Saturday, he referred to the anniversary of the chemical attack to the city of the Sardasht by the toppled Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, and said the Iranian nation stood unwavering at the time and will continue to behave the same now.

Noting that he was remembering a horrendous chemical attack to Iranian civilians during the imposed war by Iraqi army, he highlighted the west’s arms supports to Saddam Hussein during the eight year war against Iran.

He said the Iranian nation will never forget the fact that the western world supported Saddam and even provided him with chemical weapons.

This is while the United Nations too refrained from Saddam’s chemical attack to the Iranian citizens.

