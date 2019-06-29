IPU chief slams unilateralism, extreme nationalism in world

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Cuevas Barron hailed Iran's effective role in IPU, saying Iran is a member of the IPU committee for fighting terrorism which is a group that is aimed at reinforcing talks and presenting tools for fighting terrorism.

She also referred to Iran's participation in human rights committee of the IPU which deal with immigrants and refugees’ issues.

Elaborating on the US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal and the role of the deal in maintaining peace and security, Cuevas Barron said Iran deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) conveys the important message of multilateralism to the world.

Despite the fact that the JCPOA was signed by few number of countries, but it can be regarded as international community’s message.

The message indicates that multilateralism "can lead us to solutions" for issues, she noted.

Referring to multilateralism, talks and consensus as the best way for addressing problems, the IPU chief urged all world's leaders to learn from history.

On IPU ‘s measures for resolving crisis in Syria and Yemen, Cuevas Barron said the IPU is trying to have deeper talks as regard Yemen , Syria and other regional crises.

The IPU is also seeking to have delegation in Yemen, she reiterated.

In reaction to the US recent decision to sanction Iranian officials and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, she said the IPU has clearly mentioned that sanctions impedes political talks and diplomacy way to achieve peace and stability.

Cuevas Barron called for peaceful talks and multilateralism, saying the world needs more peace and negotiations not unilateralism.

