During the event which was held in various age categories, Iran team A and B ranked first and second and the Azeri rival stood on the third place, head of Astara wushu committee Farid Rashidi said.

He added that 100 athletes in 32 weight category participated in the event.

The 2020 international wushu competitions will be held with the attendance of the Caspian Sea littoral states’ fighters in Astara, he noted.

