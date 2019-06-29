Iran, Makhachkala to boost scientific, cultural ties

Visiting Dagestan economy minister, chancellor of Dagestan State University and unveiling Hafez memorial statue were on Sanaei‘s agenda.

He also delivered speech in Dagestan State University scholars’ council meeting, was granted honorary professor degree, attended the international scientific conference on Russian-Soviet translator M. N. Osmanov and unveiled Iranian awards to Dagestan national museum.

Dagestan is a federal subject of Russia, located in the North Caucasus region. Its capital and largest city is Makhachkala, centrally located on the Caspian Sea coast.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish