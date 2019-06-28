Iran complains against US to UNSC: Deputy FM

Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Gholam-Hossein Dehqani, told Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) that the complaint is against the US according to the Article 51 of the UN Charter.

A US surveillance drone on June 20 was shot down by Iran over the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran says the drone has violated Iran's air space.

In the complaint letter, he said, Iran has emphasized that in case of such acts in the future Tehran reserves the right to defend its maritime borders against aggressors.

Speaking on the sidelines of a ceremony marking the anniversary of Sardasht chemical attack, the official noted that the American side claims the drone had not entered Iran's air space, but the claim cannot be proved because the drone fell down in Iran's territorial waters after it was shot down.

Referring to Iran's lawsuit against the US sanctions in the Hague, the official said, the court in a ruling has reprimanded Washington for the sanctions, particularly on food and medicine.

The US has to remove barriers for Iran's financial activities on medicine supplies; he said, adding that Washington is exercising a maximum pressure on Iran.

Dehqani noted that Iran will continue defending its legitimate right with this regard through The Hague Court reporter.

