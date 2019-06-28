Iran willing to work with Japan on women empowerment

Masoumeh Ebtekar, Iran's vice president for women and family affairs in a meeting with Satsuki Katayama, the minister in charge of regional revitalization and female empowerment said that Tehran is ready to cooperate on the issues related to the female community.

Referring to the 90-year-old relations between Iran and Japan, the official said that the two countries have been enjoying friendly ties since decades ago, expressing hope that the visit will contribute to the relations.

The Japanese minister, for her part, echoed the views and said that Tehran and Tokyo can work together on educational, health, and handicraft programs.

Ebtekar is visiting Japan to attend the Women Political Leaders (WPL) Summit 2019 in Tokyo.

The WPL kicked off on Wednesday with some 400 participant from around the world.

It was the first WPL held in Asia. The two-day summit discussed actions to advance society towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

